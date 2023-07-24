Consumed By Vultures Premiere New Single & Music Video “Sky Burial”
Tessin, Switzerland-based brutal death metal outfit Consumed By Vultures premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Sky Burial”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
False Fed (Discharge, Ministry) Premiere Single
- Next Article:
Trauma Club Premiere New Single “Devil's Advocate”
0 Comments on "Consumed By Vultures Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.