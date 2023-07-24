False Fed (Discharge, Broken Bones, Ministry, Soulfly, Etc. ) Premiere Debut Single & Music Video “Echoes Of Compromise”

Band Photo: Ministry (?)

False Fed, the new band comprising vocalist Jeff Janiak (Discharge, Broken Bones), guitarist Stig C. Miller (Amebix, Zygote), bassist JP Parsons, and drummer Roy Mayorga (Nausea, Ministry, Soulfly, Amebix), is set to unleash their debut album titled "Let Them Eat Fake" on October 13. To give fans a taste of what's in store, the band has released their debut single, "Echoes Of Compromise," available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify below.

The recording of "Let Them Eat Fake" was handled by the band, while the mixing duties were carried out by Roy Mayorga. To add the final touch, the album was mastered by Jack Control at Enormous Door (known for working with Darkthrone, Fear, Discharge, Aura Noir).