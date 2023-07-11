Mass Punishment Release New Single "Mass Punishment"
Both lyrically and musically Mass Punishment's songs are written about current events, and societies around the world being divided, conquered and destroyed. They explore the need to unite people and find peace through understanding and compromise or the absolute destruction of us all. The fierce new single, "God Less America", will be released on July 6th, 2023.
"The song was inspired by the nightmare of chaos and division that has stricken the US to the core. The lock-downs, protests and riots along economic collapse and poor leadership to the top of a corrupt government that has brought us to the brink of civil war."
The metalcore outfit unleash a fury of driving rhythms, relentless thrashing percussion and commanding vocals in "God Less America". While bringing the brutally heavy, Mass Punishment also incorporate intricate technical leads into this powerful track. The quartet deliver an uncompromising and hard-hitting sound.
Stream the song here!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Squelching Premiere New Single "No Cheating Pain"
- Next Article:
Orbital Extrema Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Mass Punishment Release New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.