Mass Punishment Release New Single "Mass Punishment"



Both lyrically and musically Mass Punishment's songs are written about current events, and societies around the world being divided, conquered and destroyed. They explore the need to unite people and find peace through understanding and compromise or the absolute destruction of us all. The fierce new single, "God Less America", will be released on July 6th, 2023.

"The song was inspired by the nightmare of chaos and division that has stricken the US to the core. The lock-downs, protests and riots along economic collapse and poor leadership to the top of a corrupt government that has brought us to the brink of civil war."

The metalcore outfit unleash a fury of driving rhythms, relentless thrashing percussion and commanding vocals in "God Less America". While bringing the brutally heavy, Mass Punishment also incorporate intricate technical leads into this powerful track. The quartet deliver an uncompromising and hard-hitting sound.

Stream the song here!



