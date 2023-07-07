Asking Alexandria Premiere New Music Video For “Bad Blood” From Upcoming New Album "Where Do We Go From Here?"

Gold-certified alternative metal outfit Asking Alexandria's upcoming album, titled "Where Do We Go From Here?", has now been confirmed for release on August 25th via Better Noise Music. The recording sessions for this album were led by producer Matt Good, known for his work with Hollywood Undead and From First To Last, and also handled the mixing duties.

Today they premiere a new music video for “Bad Blood”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explains guitarist/vocalist Ben Bruce:

“‘Where Do We Go From Here?‘ Is the culmination of our entire journey as a band. We worked really hard to incorporate every aspect of what our fans love about Asking Alexandria. We have taken elements from every single record we have ever written and pieced them all together to create one album.

Our fans will find elements from ‘Stand Up and Scream,’ such as the synth-tinged breakdown on ‘Things Could Be Different,’ all the way through to ‘See What’s On The Inside’ on this album. Lyrically, the album explores themes of loss and struggle through to hope and finding your own inner strength. We are incredibly proud of this album, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

“Where Do We Go From Here?” track list:

01 – “Bad Blood”

02 – “Things Could Be Different”

03 – “Let Go”

04 – “Psycho”

05 – “Dark Void”

06 – “Nothing Left”

07 – “Feel”

08 – “Let The Dead Take Me”

09 – “Kill It With Fire”

10 – “Holding On To Something More”

11 – “Where Do We Go From Here?”

The band will be co-headlining the ‘Psycho Thunder Tour‘ this summer/fall with Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36 also on the bill.

08/30 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

09/01 Dallas, TX – The Factory In Deep Ellum

09/02 Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma (The HU & Asking Alexandria only)

09/03 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

09/05 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

09/07 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

09/08 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

09/09 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival (Asking Alexandria only)

09/11 New York, NY – Terminal 5

09/12 Boston, MA – House of Blues

09/13 Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

09/15 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

09/16 Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

09/17 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

09/19 Cleveland, OH – TempleLive

09/20 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

09/22 Ft Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life (The HU & Asking Alexandria only)

09/25 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

09/26 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

09/27 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

09/29 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/ Eagles Club

10/01 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

10/03 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

10/06 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock (The HU only)

10/07 Las Vegas, NV – The Industrial Sound

10/08 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern