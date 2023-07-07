Asking Alexandria Premiere New Music Video For “Bad Blood” From Upcoming New Album "Where Do We Go From Here?"
Gold-certified alternative metal outfit Asking Alexandria's upcoming album, titled "Where Do We Go From Here?", has now been confirmed for release on August 25th via Better Noise Music. The recording sessions for this album were led by producer Matt Good, known for his work with Hollywood Undead and From First To Last, and also handled the mixing duties.
Today they premiere a new music video for “Bad Blood”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Explains guitarist/vocalist Ben Bruce:
“‘Where Do We Go From Here?‘ Is the culmination of our entire journey as a band. We worked really hard to incorporate every aspect of what our fans love about Asking Alexandria. We have taken elements from every single record we have ever written and pieced them all together to create one album.
Our fans will find elements from ‘Stand Up and Scream,’ such as the synth-tinged breakdown on ‘Things Could Be Different,’ all the way through to ‘See What’s On The Inside’ on this album. Lyrically, the album explores themes of loss and struggle through to hope and finding your own inner strength. We are incredibly proud of this album, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
“Where Do We Go From Here?” track list:
01 – “Bad Blood”
02 – “Things Could Be Different”
03 – “Let Go”
04 – “Psycho”
05 – “Dark Void”
06 – “Nothing Left”
07 – “Feel”
08 – “Let The Dead Take Me”
09 – “Kill It With Fire”
10 – “Holding On To Something More”
11 – “Where Do We Go From Here?”
The band will be co-headlining the ‘Psycho Thunder Tour‘ this summer/fall with Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36 also on the bill.
08/30 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
09/01 Dallas, TX – The Factory In Deep Ellum
09/02 Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma (The HU & Asking Alexandria only)
09/03 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
09/05 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
09/07 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
09/08 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
09/09 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival (Asking Alexandria only)
09/11 New York, NY – Terminal 5
09/12 Boston, MA – House of Blues
09/13 Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center
09/15 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
09/16 Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial
09/17 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
09/19 Cleveland, OH – TempleLive
09/20 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
09/22 Ft Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life (The HU & Asking Alexandria only)
09/25 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
09/26 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
09/27 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center
09/29 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/ Eagles Club
10/01 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove
10/03 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
10/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
10/06 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock (The HU only)
10/07 Las Vegas, NV – The Industrial Sound
10/08 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Atreyu Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Gone"
- Next Article:
Orbit Culture Premiere New Single “From The Inside
0 Comments on "Asking Alexandria Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.