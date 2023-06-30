Oni Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Underneath My Skin" - Sleeping With Sirens’ Kellin Quinn Guests
Oni, the metalcore band led by Jake Oni, is now streaming their latest single titled "Underneath My Skin." This track features a guest appearance by Kellin Quinn from the platinum-certified post-hardcore group Sleeping With Sirens.
Oni shared his thoughts on the collaboration, stating:
“I’m so excited to release Underneath My Skin. It’s a step in a new direction for Oni melodically. Kellin’s vocals add a unique flavor to the track and I’m thrilled to put this out!”
