Escuela Grind Announces Headlining European Tour Dates

Acclaimed metallic hardcore/grindcore group Escuela Grind have announced their debut UK/EU headline run this September.

Escuela Grind comments: "To be able to return to Europe for a headliner tour, and to tour Europe twice in one year is an amazing achievement for us. We had such a blast opening for Napalm Death in February, and we met many new fans, so we’re extra excited to return and play a more extensive and personal set."

The tour follows the release of Escuela Grind's barnstorming new album "Memory Theater," released September 2022 via the band's new label home of MNRK Heavy, and then Escuela Grind's subsequent EU/UK tour supporting grind legends Napalm Death.

The tour dates are as follows:

9/6 Nürnberg, DE Z – Bau (400 Gallerie)

9/7 Weinheim, DE Cafe Central

9/8 Belgium, DE TBA

9/9 London, GB 229 The Venue

9/10 Manchester, GB Rebellion Bar (Fall In The Brawl Fest)

9/11 Newcastle upon Tyne, GB The Head of Steam Newcastle

9/12 Birmingham, GB The Devil's Dog

9/14 Berlin, DE Stage at Kitkat

9/15 Kassel, DE Goldgrube

9/16 Heerlen, NL Poppodium Nieuwe Nor (Rise Or Die Fest)

9/17 Hamburg, DE Bambi galore

9/19 Stuttgart, DE JuHa West

9/20 Baden, CH Werkk Kulturlokal Baden

9/21 Martigny, CH Sunset Bar

9/22 Bologna, IT Freakout Club

9/30 Vallet, FR Muscadeath Festival