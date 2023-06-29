"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Arizona Doom Titans Mosara To Release New Single "Amena" July 26th

posted Jun 29, 2023 at 10:40 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Phoenix-hailing doom metal band Mosara is embracing the sludge on their new single, “Amena.” The heavy new track serves as a follow-up to the four-piece’s most recent album, Only The Dead Know Our Secrets, released to critical acclaim last summer. Now, the group has shifted their focus to their upcoming studio album, which will be their third full-length. “Amena” is just a taste of the specific brand of “atavistic doom” that Mosara has become known for. It is equal parts primal and nuanced, something that separates Mosara apart from their contemporaries. The trudging “Amena” feels imbued with an intensity that lies just under the surface of the powerful wall of sound that the band has created.

