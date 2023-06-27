1476 Posts New Music Video Online "Jade Fire: A Paragon"
Salem's lot, 1476, have unveiled an magical video clip for the track "Jade Fire: A Parago"' as the final single taken from the wayward occult rockers' forthcoming album "In Exile", which is scheduled for release on July 7, 2023. You can check it out below.
1476 comments: "The track 'Jade Fire: A Paragon' is one of the songs that I'm most emotionally connected to on the album", singer and multi-instrumentalist Robb Kavjian tells. "I've never felt like I belonged in this world and that's something that I've wrestled with my entire life. This song is about letting go of that struggle and embracing my individualism – finding peace by going deeper into it instead of making it a source of anxiety and loneliness. Choosing the wilderness instead of the world. A self-imposed exile. This was very much inspired by parts of the Arthurian legend. We shot the video on film with a Super 8 camera, because I love the look of film and I wanted to do it in an authentic way. As with many aspects of 'In Exile', this choice was a way of separating ourselves from the modern world and embracing our outsider qualities instead of compromising them."
