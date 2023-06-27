Keep Of Kalessin Releases New Lyric Video "The Omni"

The pioneers of Epic Extreme Metal, Keep Of Kalessin has released a new lyric video for their track "The Omni" taken from their latest opus "Katharsis."

Katharsis has reeceived high acclaim in the metalscene worldwide including top reviews and was even coined "Album Of The Month" in the March issue of Norway‘s #1 Metal Mag, Scream Magazine!

"The Omni" is among many fans of epic music considered as one of the greatest tracks on the album and the lyrics on this track are especially interesting.

Keep Of Kalessin founder and front man Arnt Obsidian comments:

"The Omni was one of those tracks where I truly believed in the song, but was struggling a bit to really capture the grand atmosphere with some great lyrics. And it wasn‘t until I spent 5 weeks alone in Spain during the pandemic that I felt I was able to get those emotional and epic lyrics to fit the song.

"During that time, I had a lot of time to think and contemplate. It was also at the same time when I had hit a low point in my life, but one night I was listening to the demo of the track and as I was looking up on to the night sky I started creating these lyrics. I saw the stars so clearly and started thinking about how we are all created from the same stardust and how insane it is to think about how the universe is put together, and how we are actually there in essence looking back at ourselves. It was almost as if I saw my own face in the sky looking back at me when the quote from my all time favourite sci-fi show Babylon 5 came to mind: We are the universe made manifest, looking back at itself, trying to figure itself out.

"And I kinda based the lyrics around that because it‘s so powerful, but also as a tribute to one of my favourite shows of all time.

"I personally think the lyrics for 'The Omni' is something truly special. At least it is for me and it hopefully makes you think a little more than the common metal lyrics in today‘s scene.

"So we decided to put together a lyric video to emphasize this and I hope people will enjoy it and I think some people who take the time to really listen and understand the track will have a truly emotional time with 'The Omni'"