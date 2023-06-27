Treacherous Machinery Premiere New Single “Ancient Evil Lurking ” From Upcoming New Album "Hallways Of Death"

Sofia, Bulgaria-based death metal band Treacherous Machinery premiere a new single by the name of “Ancient Evil Lurking ”, taken from their upcoming new album "Hallways Of Death", which will be out in stores later this year.

Check out "Ancient Evil Lurking " streaming via YouTube for you now below.