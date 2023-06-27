Progenitor Premiere New Single “Eldritch Supremacy”

Progenitor unleashes a relentless assault of black metal with the title track from their upcoming EP, "Eldritch Supremacy." This self-released record was mixed and mastered by Chris Mannino and is set to be released on July 14th.



Tell the band:

“The inspiration for the song ‘Eldritch Supremacy’ came from the story The Shadow over Innsmouth by H.P. Lovecraft. I have read that story multiple times, and each time, it has immersed me as much as the first. I always wanted to write a song about this story, but I wasn’t satisfied with the lyrics every time I tried.

“Then one day, I thought, instead of writing a song about the story itself, why not write from the perspective of the hybrid humans and deep ones of Innsmouth? From that thought came the song name ‘Eldritch Supremacy.’ So, I stuck it to a bit of music we were working on, and just as everyone in the band got used to calling that song ‘Eldritch Supremacy.’ I realized another song we were working on fit better for what I envisioned, so I switched those titles and confused everyone."