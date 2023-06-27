"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Progenitor Premiere New Single “Eldritch Supremacy”

posted Jun 27, 2023 at 2:28 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Progenitor unleashes a relentless assault of black metal with the title track from their upcoming EP, "Eldritch Supremacy." This self-released record was mixed and mastered by Chris Mannino and is set to be released on July 14th.


Tell the band:

“The inspiration for the song ‘Eldritch Supremacy’ came from the story The Shadow over Innsmouth by H.P. Lovecraft. I have read that story multiple times, and each time, it has immersed me as much as the first. I always wanted to write a song about this story, but I wasn’t satisfied with the lyrics every time I tried.

“Then one day, I thought, instead of writing a song about the story itself, why not write from the perspective of the hybrid humans and deep ones of Innsmouth? From that thought came the song name ‘Eldritch Supremacy.’ So, I stuck it to a bit of music we were working on, and just as everyone in the band got used to calling that song ‘Eldritch Supremacy.’ I realized another song we were working on fit better for what I envisioned, so I switched those titles and confused everyone."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Progenitor Premiere New Track “Eldritch Supremacy”"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 