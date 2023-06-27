Progenitor Premiere New Single “Eldritch Supremacy”
Progenitor unleashes a relentless assault of black metal with the title track from their upcoming EP, "Eldritch Supremacy." This self-released record was mixed and mastered by Chris Mannino and is set to be released on July 14th.
“The inspiration for the song ‘Eldritch Supremacy’ came from the story The Shadow over Innsmouth by H.P. Lovecraft. I have read that story multiple times, and each time, it has immersed me as much as the first. I always wanted to write a song about this story, but I wasn’t satisfied with the lyrics every time I tried.
“Then one day, I thought, instead of writing a song about the story itself, why not write from the perspective of the hybrid humans and deep ones of Innsmouth? From that thought came the song name ‘Eldritch Supremacy.’ So, I stuck it to a bit of music we were working on, and just as everyone in the band got used to calling that song ‘Eldritch Supremacy.’ I realized another song we were working on fit better for what I envisioned, so I switched those titles and confused everyone."
