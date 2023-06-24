Bring Me The Horizon Premiere New Music Video For “AmEN!” - Glassjaw Singer & Lil Uzi Vert Guest

Band Photo: Glassjaw (?)

A new official music video for the latest single from Bring Me The Horizon, titled "AmEN!," has just premiered online. This track features a collaboration between the alternative metal favorites and two diverse guests: Daryl Palumbo, vocalist of Glassjaw, and diamond-certified rapper Lil Uzi Vert. "AmEN!" is part of Bring Me The Horizon's upcoming album, "POST HUMAN: NeX GEn," set to be released on September 15th.