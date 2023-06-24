Headline News

Texas In July Premiere First New Song In Nearly A Decade

Metalcore band Texas In July are back with their latest single, "False Divinity." This marks their first release since 2014, after originally disbanding in 2015 and reuniting in 2021. Check out now "False Divinity" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Vocalist J.T. Cavey, who is also a member of ERRA, shared his thoughts on the new track:

“We all have so many good memories from our time as an active band; it was a real treat to rediscover our love for our style of music. The song came together as a nice extension to what we wrote on our last full-length album, Bloodwork. ‘False Divinity‘ features what we feel are all the best things that make Texas In July a band, alongside a darker tone lyrically of what we have been witnessing in the world as of late.”

Adds bassist Ben Witkowski:

“This band loved what we did. We loved touring, we loved writing, and more so than anything, we loved performing. Disbanding in 2015 was extremely difficult. The thought of playing again started looming over us about four years after our last show, but it ultimately took us six years to play again.

When we returned to play shows in 2021/2022, our fans were clear about one thing they wanted from us. That was new music. ‘False Divinity‘ would have never been written/recorded without our fans’ sincere demand for new music. We thank them for pulling us out of our newfound routines and comfort zones to bring us back together again to a place we truly loved. This release is dedicated to them.”