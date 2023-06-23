Salem Trials Announces New EP "Nocturnal Creation"; Releases New Music Video "Immolation"

Canadian extreme metal powerhouse Salem Trials have shared their new single "Immolation" alongside a captivating music video. The savage track demonstrates why they are the latest addition to the Seek & Strike roster. 'Immolation' is the first taste of the band's upcoming EP, "Nocturnal Creation," due for release on 21st July. You can watch the video below.

Salem Trials comment: "When we started laying out our new EP, our goal was to push ourselves to progress our sound and go beyond our usual songwriting habits. We had a vision of creating an EP that was heavier, faster and featured nastier riffs, all while ensuring that every second of material was well-crafted and purposeful. As musicians, we had all acquired a taste for death metal and wanted to explore the extreme side of the genre to see what we were capable of. It was important to us that we created a release that we could all stand behind and be proud of.

"We are thrilled to have signed with Seek and Strike and are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring. It happened very organically and after getting to know the guys, we all saw the benefits in working together. We believe that this union will take us much further than we could have done on our own. It's been a surreal experience getting to work with professionals to get our music and our brand out to untapped audiences, and we are super stoked and thankful to be a part of the Seek and Strike family.

"We believe our newest single and video, ‘Immolation,' will be a great introduction to our upcoming EP. The track features fast riffs, crushing breakdowns and menacing themes centred around fire and ritual. We had a blast filming the video, which showcases some of the new concepts in our writing and gives a taste of what to expect with the rest of the EP. It's a great representation of the newer direction we're taking, but also features that classic Salem vibe that fans have come to know and love.

"As massive heavy music nerds ourselves, we made sure to incorporate all of our personal favourite conventions into the EP, resulting in a really dynamic and diverse release. From blistering fast tracks to crushing breakdowns, buttery guitar solos and even some slam riffs, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Thanks for checking it out."