Jag Panzer Unveils New Lyric Video "Dark Descent"

Band Photo: Jag Panzer (?)

Six years of waiting are over! Today, Colorado, USA five-piece Jag Panzer have released their new conceptual studio album, "The Hallowed" and fans can finally listen to record which has been highly lauded by specialised press worldwide. Continuing their DIY attidude, the group's own Mark Briody (guitars) has created yet another lyric video in celebration of its launch - this time for a track called "Dark Descent." Watch the comic like result below.

Briody says: "'Dark Descent' can be interpreted as literal or metaphoric.?In this part of the storyline, the group are descending down a cliff amongst the old city ruins.?The group are also descending towards the final outcome of the story.?Although at first glance it seems like a basic heavy metal song, those who breakdown the music will see that it is one of the most musically complex songs on the album."