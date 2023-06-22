W.E.B. Unveils New Music Video "Colosseum"

Hailing from historic Athens, Greece, W.E.B. loosed their Metal Blade debut album "Colosseum" upon the world in November of 2021. Today, the band is proud to release a new music video for the title track that highlights the band's hometown headlining show in Athens, Greece. You can check it out below.

When asked for a comment, the band offered: "W.E.B.'s philosophy was always about live performance. Not only do we love playing live but, we want the audience to experience our music with us. Our headline concert in our hometown, Athens - Greece was a perfect opportunity for us to have a full production live show and make a music video out of it to give you what W.E.B. is really all about when it comes to live gigs. "Colosseum" is one of our most intense songs, lyrically inspired by the story of Spartacus. To us, this song always meant a lot, thus it was the title track of our 2021 full length album all the way from the moment it was composed."