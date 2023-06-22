Nasty Premiere New Music Video “Reality Check”

German hardcore band Nasty has just released a music video for their latest single, "Reality Check." The track is featured on their upcoming studio album, "Heartbreak Criminals," which is set to be released on September 08th. Pre-orders for the album will be available starting July 28th.

As previously announced, Nasty will be headlining the 'Never Say Die Tour' this year, joined by King 810, ten56., Chamber, Fox Lake, and Reduction:

11/03 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik

11/03 Lindau, GER – Club Vaudeville

11/05 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl

11/06 Munchen, GER – Backstage

11/08 Wien, AUT – Arena

11/09 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch

11/10 Prague, CZE – Storm

11/11 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry

11/12 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

11/13 Berlin, GER – C-Theater

11/14 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

11/16 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

11/17 Eindhoven, NET – Effenaar

11/18 Ghent, BEL – Chinastraat

11/19 Paris, FRA – La Bellevilloise

11/21 Birmingham, UK – Asylum

11/ 22 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

11/23 Bristol, UK – SWX

11/24 London, UK – Academy Islington