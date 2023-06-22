Nasty Premiere New Music Video “Reality Check”
German hardcore band Nasty has just released a music video for their latest single, "Reality Check." The track is featured on their upcoming studio album, "Heartbreak Criminals," which is set to be released on September 08th. Pre-orders for the album will be available starting July 28th.
As previously announced, Nasty will be headlining the 'Never Say Die Tour' this year, joined by King 810, ten56., Chamber, Fox Lake, and Reduction:
11/03 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik
11/03 Lindau, GER – Club Vaudeville
11/05 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl
11/06 Munchen, GER – Backstage
11/08 Wien, AUT – Arena
11/09 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch
11/10 Prague, CZE – Storm
11/11 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry
11/12 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller
11/13 Berlin, GER – C-Theater
11/14 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
11/16 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
11/17 Eindhoven, NET – Effenaar
11/18 Ghent, BEL – Chinastraat
11/19 Paris, FRA – La Bellevilloise
11/21 Birmingham, UK – Asylum
11/ 22 Manchester, UK – Club Academy
11/23 Bristol, UK – SWX
11/24 London, UK – Academy Islington
