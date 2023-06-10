The Arcane Order Debuts New Lyric Video "A Blinding Trust In Chosen Kings"

Danish extreme metal quintet, The Arcane Order, have released their triumphant new album "Distortions From Cosmogony," today, 9th June via Black Lion Records. Today the band releases their latest lyric video, "A Blinding Trust In Chosen Kings," which you can check out below.

Guitarist/composer Flemming C. Lund comments: "We are extremely happy to finally be able to release our next opus in the continuation of the Order’s works in the shadows.

"We are relieved and honoured to notice that our extreme and layered brand of metal has found its way into the hearts and ears of many active listeners. Listeners who take the time this album needs to let it sink in.

"Thank you to old and new fans alike who have given this time and space to grow on them - let the reign of the Order resonate."