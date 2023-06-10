Exmortus Premiere New Single “Beyond The Grave”
Band Photo: Exmortus (?)
Melodic death metal band Exmortus have unleashed their latest single "Beyond The Grave" for its online premiere. This track will be included on their upcoming album "Necrophony," set to be released on August 25th via Nuclear Blast Records.
Speaking about the song, guitarist/vocalist Conan shared the following thoughts:
“We’re excited to show off yet another intense song from the new album with awesome visuals by Wayne Joyner. Heavily inspired by the Evil Dead movies, this piece interprets the madness of possession with fast rhythms and licks on each instrument. We’re sure to have fun performing this one on tours to come.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
GELD Premiere New Music Video "Secret Prison”"
- Next Article:
The Arcane Order Debuts New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Exmortus Premiere New Single 'Beyond The Grave'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.