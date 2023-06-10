Exmortus Premiere New Single “Beyond The Grave”

Band Photo: Exmortus (?)

Melodic death metal band Exmortus have unleashed their latest single "Beyond The Grave" for its online premiere. This track will be included on their upcoming album "Necrophony," set to be released on August 25th via Nuclear Blast Records.

Speaking about the song, guitarist/vocalist Conan shared the following thoughts:

“We’re excited to show off yet another intense song from the new album with awesome visuals by Wayne Joyner. Heavily inspired by the Evil Dead movies, this piece interprets the madness of possession with fast rhythms and licks on each instrument. We’re sure to have fun performing this one on tours to come.”