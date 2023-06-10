GELD Premiere New Music Video “Secret Prison”
To coincide with the release of their new album "Currency // Castration," Australian experimental hardcore outfit GELD have treated their fans to an additional music video. The featured track is "Secret Prison", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
