Monasteries Premiere New Music Video “Alone And Against”

Monasteries, the UK deathcore band, has unveiled a new music video for their latest single, "Alone And Against." The track offers a glimpse into the band's highly anticipated upcoming album, set to be released later this year through Seek And Strike.

Vocalist Josh Davies expressed his thoughts on the song, stating:

“I chose this as the first single because it’s just straight up brutal, ignorant and heavy. It has elements that people love from us, but it also has some next level parts that people won’t see coming and it’s just a straight throw down song. Vocally, for this release, I wanted to go back to our roots and go even heavier, bringing those disturbing gutturals and proper low screams.

The lyrics came from an angry, pissed off mindset. It’s about people crucifying you for your failures making you out to be the worst thing ever, but in-fact they’re hypocritical because they’ve also made the same mistakes as you have or worse. The song title felt pretty fitting, just being alone and against all the bullshit being thrown at you.

We’re also stoked to officially announce the addition of Craig Robertson as our second guitar player, who’s an absolute shredder. This new line-up just feels right and we’re all hungrier than ever before.”