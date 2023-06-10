Slaughter To Prevail Premiere Live Video For “Bratva”

Next Friday, June 16th, Russian deathcore group Slaughter To Prevail will be hosting their livestream PPV event titled 'Live In Moscow', which was filmed live at 1930 in Moscow, Russia on December 15th, 2021. To build anticipation for the event, the band has released a new live video showcasing their performance of the track "Bratva" from that night.