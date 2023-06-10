Slaughter To Prevail Premiere Live Video For “Bratva”
Next Friday, June 16th, Russian deathcore group Slaughter To Prevail will be hosting their livestream PPV event titled 'Live In Moscow', which was filmed live at 1930 in Moscow, Russia on December 15th, 2021. To build anticipation for the event, the band has released a new live video showcasing their performance of the track "Bratva" from that night.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Scar Symmetry Premiere New Music Video "Overworld"
- Next Article:
Monasteries Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Slaughter To Prevail Premiere New Live Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.