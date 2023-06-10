Scar Symmetry Premiere New Music Video “Overworld”
Scar Symmetry has unveiled a new music video for their song "Overworld." This track is featured on their highly anticipated album, "The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph)," out in stores now. Notably, this album signifies the band's return after a remarkable nine-year hiatus.
