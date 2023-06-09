"some music was meant to stay underground..."

posted Jun 9, 2023

We are just over a month away from the release of Eleine's fourth studio album »We Shall Remain« which will be out on July 14, 2023 via Atomic Fire Records. Today, the Swedish symphonic dark metal four-piece have unleashed another new digital single, "Stand By The Flame," reminding us that there are moments in life where one realises that "enough is enough."

"It is time to stand by the flame that has been ignited, clearly showing the pain you've been through. No longer is it 'them' who push you down, it is 'us' who push back. Stand by the flame and we'll stand victorious.

"'Stand By The Flame' is the second to last single from our upcoming album. It's a strong hymn with groovy drums and riffs. And a catchy chorus that we can't wait to hear our fans sing along to on all the upcoming shows, feeling strong and empowered!" comment Madeleine and Rikard.

