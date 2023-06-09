Municipal Waste Announces 2023 UK And Ireland Tour Dates

Band Photo: Municipal Waste (?)

Richmond Virginia speed freaks Municipal Waste have announced a UK headline tour for October this year, with support coming from GEL and Undeath. The band are currently prepping for a packed month of European festival performances and club shows, kicking off this week with performances at Download Festival and Into The Grave.

Municipal Waste's Tony Foresta commented:

"Its been way too long since The Waste has done a proper UK headliner. To say we are excited is an understatement. We couldn't even wait till after Download to tell everyone. We are equally as chuffed to bring a diverse and crushing duo of openers Gel and Undeath. If anyone knows how we can get a Buckfast sponsorship for this please reach out. CHEERS!"

The tour dates are as follows:

01 Oct UK - Reading, Sub89

02 Oct UK - Bournemouth, The Old Firestation

03 Oct UK - Exeter, Phoenix

05 Oct UK - Brighton, The Arch

06 Oct UK - Bristol, Marble Factory

07 Oct UK - London, Islington Assembly Hall

08 Oct UK - Manchester, Rebellion

10 Oct IE - Limerick, Dolan's

11 Oct IE - Dublin, Whelans

12 Oct UK - Belfast, Limelight 2

14 Oct UK - Glasgow, Cathouse

15 Oct UK - Leeds, Brudenell

16 Oct UK - Birmingham, Castle & Falcon