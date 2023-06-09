"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Municipal Waste Announces 2023 UK And Ireland Tour Dates

posted Jun 9, 2023 at 7:13 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Municipal Waste

Band Photo: Municipal Waste (?)

Richmond Virginia speed freaks Municipal Waste have announced a UK headline tour for October this year, with support coming from GEL and Undeath. The band are currently prepping for a packed month of European festival performances and club shows, kicking off this week with performances at Download Festival and Into The Grave.

Municipal Waste's Tony Foresta commented:
"Its been way too long since The Waste has done a proper UK headliner. To say we are excited is an understatement. We couldn't even wait till after Download to tell everyone. We are equally as chuffed to bring a diverse and crushing duo of openers Gel and Undeath. If anyone knows how we can get a Buckfast sponsorship for this please reach out. CHEERS!"

The tour dates are as follows:

01 Oct UK - Reading, Sub89
02 Oct UK - Bournemouth, The Old Firestation
03 Oct UK - Exeter, Phoenix
05 Oct UK - Brighton, The Arch
06 Oct UK - Bristol, Marble Factory
07 Oct UK - London, Islington Assembly Hall
08 Oct UK - Manchester, Rebellion
10 Oct IE - Limerick, Dolan's
11 Oct IE - Dublin, Whelans
12 Oct UK - Belfast, Limelight 2
14 Oct UK - Glasgow, Cathouse
15 Oct UK - Leeds, Brudenell
16 Oct UK - Birmingham, Castle & Falcon

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Municipal Waste Announces 2023 UK Tour"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 