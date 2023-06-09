Shade Empire Releases New Music Video "Sunholy"

Finnish symphonic extreme metallers Shade Empire have released a captivating single/video for the title track of their sixth studio album, "Sunholy." The track represents a heavier and more symphonic moment on the album, exemplified by breathtaking scenery and landscapes throughout the video.

New album "Sunholy" is set for release on 15th September via Candlelight Records.

The band comments: "We wanted to do things differently than before on the 'Sunholy' video as the music demanded epic landscapes. We ran into an extremely talented film maker Oliver König whose previous works and beautiful sceneries caught our attention. So we went to shoot the video in the Austrian Alps and ended up on one of the highest peaks in Austria (2500m). We couldn't be more happy with the result!"