Dehumanizing Itatrain Worship Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Otakuslam♡​Animecide"

Dehumanizing Itatrain Worship premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new studio full-length "Otakuslam♡​Animecide", which was just released, streaming in its entirety via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

The album features guest appearances by members of Bodysnatcher, Chelsea Grin and Duncan Bentley ex-Vulvodynia.