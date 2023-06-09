Slipknot Premiere Music Video For “Death March” From New "Adderall" EP
Seizing the moment, Slipknot wastes no time and unleash a new official music video for their instrumental track, "Death March," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The band's percussionist, M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan, takes the helm in crafting this visual experience.
For Slipknot fans, it has been an eventful week filled with surprises. Craig Jones bid farewell to the group, making way for a new member to join their ranks. Jay Weinberg, the band's drummer, unveiled a new mask, while Clown decided to sit out of the band's ongoing European/UK tour.
in other news Slipknot surprise release a new "Adderall" EP:
The focal point of the EP revolves around alternative renditions of their renowned track "Adderall" from "The End, So Far." Released under Roadrunner Records, this six-song EP is now streaming via YouTube for you below:
01 – “Death March”
02 – “Adderall” (No Intro)
03 – “Adderall” (Rough Demo)
04 – “Red Or Redder”
05 – “Adderall (Instrumental)
06 – “Hard To Be Here”
