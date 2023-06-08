Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Canada's Rockin' Engine

There is no question that Canada’s Rockin’ Engine champions the playful side of heavy metal. The modern heavy metal band clearly embraces the roots of metal as it pushes itself to create something relatively new with a confident and theatrical flair. The Ottawa, Ontario-based quartet is set to self-release “Altered By Evil” on July 8. It’s a six-song, high-energy EP that’s just as succinct in purpose and impact as it is intricately composed.

There’s a scathing, contemporary thrash quality throughout the song “Libre Ex-Mortis” that brings to mind Lamb Of God musically while juxtaposed against melodic vocals that are almost pop-like in the vein of Night Demon. This contrast is interesting and most notable on “Monsters Under Your Bed” because of the interplay between the beaming vocals and the slick, pseudo-death metal barrage. Considering the accessible sounds, it’s obvious that the Canucks seek commercial success should that path become available to them. However the cookie may crumble in time, “Altered By Evil” is an enjoyable release for those who don’t mind aspects of the popular side of modern metal.