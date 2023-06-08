Dripping Decay Premiere New Single “Barf Bag” From Upcoming New Album "Festering Grotesqueries"

Dripping Decay, a band comprising guitarist Neil Smith (Lord Gore, Frightmare, Blood Freak), vocalist Eric Stucke, bassist Jackson Jordan (Conducting From The Grave), and drummer Jason Borton (Jungle Rot), is set to unleash their upcoming album, Festering Grotesqueries, on August 18th. However, there's no need to hold back your disgust until then. Dive into their repugnant new single, "Barf Bag," available now to indulge your senses.

Festering Grotesqueries was meticulously crafted at Falcon Studios under the guidance of engineer Derek Leisy (Vitriol). The album was further refined through the mixing talents of Vincent Detto (Cerebral Rot, Mortiferum) and mastered by Dan Lowndes.

Comment the band:

"Based on the 1987 sleazoid melt/splatter film Street Trash, 'Barf Bag' is a fast old school death metal track with hints of catchy '80s hardcore punk and crossover mixed in for good measure. Featuring guest vocals by Matt Slime from Philadelphia Death Metal fiends Coffin Dust and lyrics by Neil Smith, 'Barf Bag' is a gross-out anthem for all the sicko horror freaks and Death/Grind maniacs who like their shit fast, heavy, and disgusting!"