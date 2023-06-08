Semi-Rotted (Morbid Angel, Ex-FFDP) Premiere New Music Video For “Bloodbath” - Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher Guests

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Jeremy Spencer, frontman of Psycho Synner and former drummer of Five Finger Death Punch, has announced that Tim Yeung, known for his work with bands like Morbid Angel and Divine Heresy, has joined his old school death metal project Semi-Rotted.

In a recent press release, it was announced that the newly formed lineup of the band has been collaborating on 25 new songs. One of these tracks, titled "Bloodbath," has been released online, accompanied by an animated music video.

Notably, the song features a guest vocal appearance from George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher, the frontman of Cannibal Corpse. When asked about the track, Spencer expressed his thoughts, stating: “Getting to work with a legend like Corpsegrinder is more than a dream come true. He is a lord in the death metal community! One of the true badasses to ever do it and one of my personal favorites.” Check out now "Bloodbath" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Spencer expressed his excitement about Yeung's addition to the band, stating:

“Getting a drummer the caliber of Tim Yeung really allows freedom when creating because you know he’s gonna add the bad ass chops to push the material over the top. There’s nobody I wanted more than Tim, so I thought I’d reach out by chance he might be available and he was! He instantly starting taking the songs to another level when he started drumming on them.”