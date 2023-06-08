Hypocrisy Premiere New Music Video For “They Will Arrive”

Band Photo: Hypocrisy (?)

Swedish melodic death metal veterans Hypocrisy have unveiled a music video for their song "They Will Arrive." The track was initially featured on their thirteenth studio album, "Worship," released in 2021. The video was filmed during the band's European tour in late 2022 and was directed by Damien Dausch.

Check out now "They Will Arrive" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.