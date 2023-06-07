SPINE Premiere New Single “Vacio”
SPINE premiere their new single "Vacio" online, marking the latest addition to the band's upcoming third studio album, "Raíces," set to be released on June 30th via Convulse Records.
Check out now "Vacio" streaming via Spotify for you below.
Vocalist Antonio Marquez expressed:
"In a world that constantly deprives you of joy and purpose, all that remains is hurt, pain, and anger."
