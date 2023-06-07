Nita Strauss Premiere New Music Video “Victorious” Featuring Dorothy

The music video for "Victorious," the latest single from guitarist Nita Strauss, has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track features a collaboration with Dorothy and is featured on Strauss' upcoming album titled "The Call Of The Void." The record is set to be released by Sumerian Records on July 07th.

The video features appearances by U.S. Olympian Mikaela Mayer, a friend and former bandmate of Strauss, as well as 13-year-old guitarist Charlotte Milstein. "The Call Of The Void" will showcase a wide range of guest performers, including Alice Cooper, David Draiman of Disturbed, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, and many others.

Tells Strauss:

“‘Victorious‘ is the anthem I always wanted, a song about inspiring change, marching forward relentlessly, being willing to save yourself instead of waiting for someone to do it for you, and never backing down from a fight. Dorothy was the perfect powerhouse voice and personality to stand and deliver, and knock this one out of the park.”

Adds Dorothy:

“I’m honored to be a part of ‘Victorious‘ with my friend Nita Strauss. She is the embodiment of a bold, beautiful, strong woman. The song and video scream #GIRLPOWER and we know you’ll love it!”

A tour featuring Lions At The Gate (ex- Ill Niño) has been scheduled in support of the album:

06/13 Nashville, TN – Exit/In

06/14 Atlanta, GA – The Loft

06/15 Greensboro, NC – The Hangar 1819

06/17 New York, NY – The Meadows

06/18 Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

06/19 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedrafts

06/21 Harrison, OH – The Blue Note

06/22 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

06/23 Angola, IN – The Eclectic Room

06/24 Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre

06/25 Madison, WI – The Majestic Theatre

06/26 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

06/28 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater

06/29 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

06/30 Boise, ID – Neurolux

07/01 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

07/02 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw Theatre

07/03 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

07/05 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

07/06 Los Angeles, CA – Whisky A Go Go

07/08 Las Vegas, NV – The Space

07/09 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

07/11 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

07/12 Dallas, TX – Trees

07/13 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

07/14 New Orleans, LA – The Parish at House of Blues