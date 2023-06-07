Nita Strauss Premiere New Music Video “Victorious” Featuring Dorothy
The music video for "Victorious," the latest single from guitarist Nita Strauss, has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track features a collaboration with Dorothy and is featured on Strauss' upcoming album titled "The Call Of The Void." The record is set to be released by Sumerian Records on July 07th.
The video features appearances by U.S. Olympian Mikaela Mayer, a friend and former bandmate of Strauss, as well as 13-year-old guitarist Charlotte Milstein. "The Call Of The Void" will showcase a wide range of guest performers, including Alice Cooper, David Draiman of Disturbed, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, and many others.
Tells Strauss:
“‘Victorious‘ is the anthem I always wanted, a song about inspiring change, marching forward relentlessly, being willing to save yourself instead of waiting for someone to do it for you, and never backing down from a fight. Dorothy was the perfect powerhouse voice and personality to stand and deliver, and knock this one out of the park.”
Adds Dorothy:
“I’m honored to be a part of ‘Victorious‘ with my friend Nita Strauss. She is the embodiment of a bold, beautiful, strong woman. The song and video scream #GIRLPOWER and we know you’ll love it!”
A tour featuring Lions At The Gate (ex- Ill Niño) has been scheduled in support of the album:
06/13 Nashville, TN – Exit/In
06/14 Atlanta, GA – The Loft
06/15 Greensboro, NC – The Hangar 1819
06/17 New York, NY – The Meadows
06/18 Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern
06/19 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedrafts
06/21 Harrison, OH – The Blue Note
06/22 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
06/23 Angola, IN – The Eclectic Room
06/24 Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre
06/25 Madison, WI – The Majestic Theatre
06/26 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
06/28 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater
06/29 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
06/30 Boise, ID – Neurolux
07/01 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
07/02 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw Theatre
07/03 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
07/05 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
07/06 Los Angeles, CA – Whisky A Go Go
07/08 Las Vegas, NV – The Space
07/09 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
07/11 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
07/12 Dallas, TX – Trees
07/13 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
07/14 New Orleans, LA – The Parish at House of Blues
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Humanity’s Last Breath Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
SPINE Premiere New Single "Vacio"
0 Comments on "Nita Strauss Premiere New Music Video “Victorious”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.