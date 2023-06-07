Humanity’s Last Breath Premiere New Single “Instill”
Humanity's Last Breath returns with yet another single from their upcoming album "Ashen," set to be released on August 04th via Unique Leader Records. The track "Instill" is the second offering from the album and can be streamed below for your listening pleasure.
2023 live plans:
08/13 Copenhagen, DEN – Prime Fest
08/14 Hamburg, GER – Indra
08/15 Amsterdam, NET – Q-Factory
08/16 Erfurt, GER – VEB Kultur
08/18 Carhaix, FRA – Motocultor Festival
08/19 Lüdenscheid, GER – Bautz Festival
08/20 Frankfurt, GER – Das Bett
08/21 Aarau, SWI – Kiff
08/22 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club
08/23 Munich, GER – Backstage
08/24 Prague, CZE – Modra Vopice
08/25 Dresden, GER – Puschkin
08/26 Szczecinek, POL – Materia Fest
08/28 Riga, LAT – Melna Piektdiena
08/29 Tallinn, EST – Sveta
08/30 Helsinki, FIN – On The Rocks
08/31 Tampere, FIN – Olympia
09/02 Stockholm, SWE – Sateliten
