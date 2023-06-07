Humanity’s Last Breath Premiere New Single “Instill”

Humanity's Last Breath returns with yet another single from their upcoming album "Ashen," set to be released on August 04th via Unique Leader Records. The track "Instill" is the second offering from the album and can be streamed below for your listening pleasure.

2023 live plans:

08/13 Copenhagen, DEN – Prime Fest

08/14 Hamburg, GER – Indra

08/15 Amsterdam, NET – Q-Factory

08/16 Erfurt, GER – VEB Kultur

08/18 Carhaix, FRA – Motocultor Festival

08/19 Lüdenscheid, GER – Bautz Festival

08/20 Frankfurt, GER – Das Bett

08/21 Aarau, SWI – Kiff

08/22 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club

08/23 Munich, GER – Backstage

08/24 Prague, CZE – Modra Vopice

08/25 Dresden, GER – Puschkin

08/26 Szczecinek, POL – Materia Fest

08/28 Riga, LAT – Melna Piektdiena

08/29 Tallinn, EST – Sveta

08/30 Helsinki, FIN – On The Rocks

08/31 Tampere, FIN – Olympia

09/02 Stockholm, SWE – Sateliten