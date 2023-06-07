Imperial Triumphant Premiere Cover Of Radiohead’s “Paranoid Android”
Masked avant-garde black metal trio Imperial Triumphant has kicked off a new series of covers with their rendition of Radiohead's "Paranoid Android" as the debut installment.
Vocalist/guitarist Zachary Ezrin of Imperial Triumphant shared his thoughts on their unique interpretation of the song:
“We are huge fans of Radiohead and their ethos. We feel that Radiohead have a diverse and unique approach to song craft and lyricism that we have always gravitated towards, and the song ‘Paranoid Android‘ lays out a perfect canvas for us to play and create with. The artwork, created by Alek Kalabalov, exquisitely blends the aesthetics of both bands seamlessly. It was a pleasure reinterpreting this great rock classic, and we hope you find it immensely pleasurable.”
Currently, the band has a lineup of upcoming European shows scheduled:
06/15 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest Open Air
06/17 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli (feat. Behemoth)
06/18 Drachten, NET – Iduna
06/19 Copenhagen, DEN – Basement (feat. Author & Punisher)
06/20 Hamburg, GER – Hafenklang (feat. Author & Punisher)
06/21 Dortmund, GER – Die Trompete (feat. Author & Punisher)
06/23 Bourlon, FRA – Rock In Bourlon (feat. Author & Punisher)
06/24 Hauteville, SWI – Abyss Festival
06/25 Nice, FRA – Atabal
06/26 Marseille, FRA – Le Molotov
06/29 Viveiro, SPA – Resurrection Festival
06/30 Athens, GRE – Temple
07/02 Helsinki, FIN – Tuska Open Air Festival
07/29 Vienna, AUT – Szene Vienna
07/31 Ljubljana, SLO – Gromka
08/01 Budapest, HUN – Robot
08/03 Brasov, ROM – Rockstadt Open Air
08/05 Vagos, POR – Vagos Open Air
