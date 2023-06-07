Imperial Triumphant Premiere Cover Of Radiohead’s “Paranoid Android”

Masked avant-garde black metal trio Imperial Triumphant has kicked off a new series of covers with their rendition of Radiohead's "Paranoid Android" as the debut installment.

Vocalist/guitarist Zachary Ezrin of Imperial Triumphant shared his thoughts on their unique interpretation of the song:

“We are huge fans of Radiohead and their ethos. We feel that Radiohead have a diverse and unique approach to song craft and lyricism that we have always gravitated towards, and the song ‘Paranoid Android‘ lays out a perfect canvas for us to play and create with. The artwork, created by Alek Kalabalov, exquisitely blends the aesthetics of both bands seamlessly. It was a pleasure reinterpreting this great rock classic, and we hope you find it immensely pleasurable.”

Currently, the band has a lineup of upcoming European shows scheduled:

06/15 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest Open Air

06/17 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli (feat. Behemoth)

06/18 Drachten, NET – Iduna

06/19 Copenhagen, DEN – Basement (feat. Author & Punisher)

06/20 Hamburg, GER – Hafenklang (feat. Author & Punisher)

06/21 Dortmund, GER – Die Trompete (feat. Author & Punisher)

06/23 Bourlon, FRA – Rock In Bourlon (feat. Author & Punisher)

06/24 Hauteville, SWI – Abyss Festival

06/25 Nice, FRA – Atabal

06/26 Marseille, FRA – Le Molotov

06/29 Viveiro, SPA – Resurrection Festival

06/30 Athens, GRE – Temple

07/02 Helsinki, FIN – Tuska Open Air Festival

07/29 Vienna, AUT – Szene Vienna

07/31 Ljubljana, SLO – Gromka

08/01 Budapest, HUN – Robot

08/03 Brasov, ROM – Rockstadt Open Air

08/05 Vagos, POR – Vagos Open Air