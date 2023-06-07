Behemoth Premiere New Music Video For “Once Upon A Pale Horse”
Band Photo: Behemoth (?)
Polish blackened death metal veterans Behemoth have unveiled their latest music video online. Collaborating once again with Grupa13, the band present a visually stunning promotional clip for their track "Once Upon A Pale Horse," from the album "Opvs Contra Natvram."
