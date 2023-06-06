Gutslit Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Killing Joke” From Upcoming New Album "Carnal"

Indian brutal death metal/deathgrind outfit Gutslit premiere a new single and music video by the name of “The Killing Joke”, taken from their upcoming new album "Carnal", which will be out in stores on July 7, 2023.

Check out "The Killing Joke" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Explains the band:

“The composition of this song draws its inspiration from the infamous figure of John Wayne Gacy, known for his heinous acts, providing an insightful exploration into the depths of his disturbed and deviant psyche. The lyrics themselves possess an unsettling and distorted quality that effectively unveils the horrors that linger in the wake of his actions.

“The visual portrayal of this song in its accompanying video is a result of the masterful direction by Avinash Jai Singh, brought to life through the creative efforts of Gingerman Productions and Kidsquidy. Their collaboration skillfully materialized our artistic vision and concept, enhancing the overall impact of the composition.

“Entitled ‘The Killing Joke,’ this track stands out as the most rapid-paced offering within the album ‘Carnal,’ delivering a relentless sonic onslaught that pushes the boundaries of our songwriting and technical prowess. Furthermore, the very title of the song subtly pays homage to the enigmatic Clown Prince of Crime, adding an additional layer of sophistication and meaning to its composition.”