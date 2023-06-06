Melan Selas Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Dreadful Dome” From Upcoming New Album "Zephyrean Hymns"

Greek black metal band Melan Selas premiere a new single and lyric video titled “Dreadful Dome”, taken from their upcoming new studio full-length "Zephyrean Hymns". The album will be released by The Circle Music on September 22nd of this year.

Check out "Dreadful Dome" streaming via YouTube for you now below.