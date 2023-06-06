Organ Dealer Premiere New Singles “Panoramic” & “Solitude Is Death” From Upcoming New Album "The Weight of Being"

New Jersey-based grindcore band Organ Dealer premiere a new single titled "YXXX", taken from their upcoming new album "The Weight of Being". The record will be released by Everlasting Spew Records on July 28th.

Check out “Panoramic” & “Solitude Is Death” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

The band also welcomed some talented guests on their new album. Lex from Sunrot provided additional vocals on the track "Solitude Is Death," while Sebastian Phillips from Exhumed/Noisem delivered a scorching guitar solo on "Endless Despondence." Ben Anft from Noisem added his vocals to the same song, and Jocke Svensson & Elis Edin Markskog from Birdflesh lent their voices to "Stagnant Reality."

In terms of production, The Weight Of Being was recorded and mixed by Kevin Bernsten at Developing Nations in Baltimore. The mastering was expertly handled by James Plotkin, and the captivating cover art was created by Arif Rot/Rotworks.