Boris Announces U.S. Tour Dates With Melvins

Experimental rock/metal legends Boris has announced that on August 18th, they will be re-releasing their cult album, "Heavy Rocks." In celebration of this, the group will be returning to the United States for a co-headlining tour with sludge/alternative metal pioneers (the) Melvins. Both bands will be performing full sets from landmark albums. Boris will be performing the aforementioned, "Heavy Rocks," while Melvins will be performing their 1991 staple, "Bullhead."

“40 years as the Melvins!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the ‘Twins of Evil Tour’ with our friends, Boris,” Buzz Osborne shares of a set that will see the iconic band perform the beloved Bullhead album in its entirety, as well as additional tracks across their discography. “This will be a stone groove!”

Boris’ Takeshi adds: “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and the Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980s, the Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years. Needless to say, Boris is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty Melvins, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, Bullhead.”

Tickets for the “Twins Of Evil Tour” are on-sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 AM, local time. Mr. Phylzzz opens on all dates.

The tour dates are as follows:

8/24/2023 Los Angeles, CA -Belasco Theater

8/25/2023 Pomona, CA - The Glass House

8/26/2023 Fresno, CA - Strummer's

8/27/2023 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

8/28/2023 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

8/29/2023 Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

8/31/2023 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

9/1/2023 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

9/2/2023 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane

9/3/2023 Bozeman, MT - The ELM

9/5/2023 Fargo, ND - The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

9/6/2023 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

9/7/2023 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

9/8/2023 Chicago, IL - Metro

9/9/2023 St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

9/11/2023 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

9/12/2023 Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

9/13/2023 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

9/14/2023 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

9/15/2023 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

9/16/2023 Maspeth, NY - DesertFest NYC

9/18/2023 Albany, NY - Empire Live

9/19/2023 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

9/20/2023 Bethlehem, PA - MusicFest Café

9/21/2023 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

9/22/2023 Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

9/23/2023 Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

9/24/2023 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

9/26/2023 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

9/27/2023 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

9/28/2023 Savannah, GA - District Live

9/29/2023 Birmingham, AL - Saturn

9/30/2023 New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's

10/2/2023 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live - Studio

10/3/2023 Austin, TX - Mohawk

10/4/2023 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

10/5/2023 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

10/6/2023 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

10/7/2023 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

10/9/2023 Denver, CO - Summit

10/11/2023 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10/13/2023 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

10/14/2023 San Diego, CA - House of Blues