Volbeat Parts Ways With Guitarist Rob Caggiano
Danish heavy metal outfit Volbeat has announced that they have parted company with guitarist Rob Caggiano. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"After ten incredible years we must sadly announce that Volbeat and Rob Caggiano have parted ways. During our time together we’ve traveled the world sharing great experiences and released four albums that we are immensely proud of, and we wouldn’t change a moment of it.
"We wish our brother Rob all the best with everything he does in the future (we know it’s going to be great)!
"Filling those shoes on stage will be a herculean task, but our good friend Flemming C. Lund (The Arcane Order) will be jumping in to handle lead guitar on our 2023 shows.
"Thank you to all of our incredible fans for their support, and more importantly, thank you to Rob for ten amazing years."
Caggiano joined Volbeat on February 4th 2013, exactly one month after leaving thrash metal icons Anthrax. He is also an accomplished producer, having worked with the likes of Cradle Of Filth, Machine Head, Ill Niño and Chthonic.
What's Next?
