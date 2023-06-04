Freedom Call To Release New Live Album "The M.E.T.A.L. Fest" In July

If a survey was commissioned to find out at which shows audiences are at their most boisterous, Freedom Call would definitely be among the leading acts. The southern German melodic power metal band surrounding frontman and founder Chris Bay regularly leaves euphoric audiences in the wake of its shows, carried away by the group‘s catchy songs and inspiring stage performance.

Freedom Call have earned their large global fan base through sweat and tears, so what could be more logical than to document one of their atmospheric concerts on CD and Blu-ray every now and again to preserve it for eternity? Voilà, and here comes the latest version: "The M.E.T.A.L. Fest" was recorded at two shows in Pilsen and Regensburg in summer/autumn 2022 and compiled into a diverse concert cut.The Blu-ray disc also includes the bonus feature "Warriors Of The Caribbean - The Movie."

"The M.E.T.A.L. Fest" will be released on July 14th, 2023 through SPV/Steamhammer as CD+Blu-ray digipak version.

Today will also see the arrival of a brand-new studio song, namely the lead single "The M.E.T.A.L. Fest," which is also set to herald a hot festival summer. You can check it out below.

Tracklisting:

1. The M.E.T.A.L. Fest 3:56

2. Intro 1:24

3. Union of the Strong 5:05

4. Tears of Babylon 4:06

5. Spirit of Daedalus 5:15

6. Sail Away 4:29

7. Metal Invasion 7:11

8. M.E.T.A.L 6:20

9. 111 - The Number of Angels 3:54

10. The Ace of the Unicorn 3:25

11. Freedom Call 7:13

12. Power and Glory 3:59

13. Metal is for Everyone 5:34

14. Warriors 4:51

15. Far Away 3:32

16. Land of Light 5:42

17. Outro 0:55