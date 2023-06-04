Kryptoxik Mortality Premiere New Single “Indica Infused Decimation” From Upcoming New EP "Genocidal Strain"

Seattle, Washington-based slamming brutal death metal quartet Kryptoxik Mortality premiere a new single titled “Indica Infused Decimation”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Genocidal Strain", which will be out in stores later this year.

Check out "Indica Infused Decimation" streaming via YouTube for you now below.