Empire State Bastard (Ex-Slayer, Biffy Clyro, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Stutter”

Band Photo: Slayer (?)

Empire State Bastard, an experimental grindcore project formed by Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro and Mike Vennart, have unleashed their latest single, "Stutter." This track, along with the previously released "Harvest," will be featured on the band's highly anticipated debut album, "Rivers Of Heresy," slated for release on September 01st via Roadrunner Records.

Renowned drummer Dave Lombardo (known for his work with Mr. Bungle and ex-Slayer) showcases his exceptional percussion skills in the band, while bassist Naomi Macleod (from Bitch Falcon) joins the live lineup.

In exciting news, Empire State Bastard have announced their first-ever live club show in the United States. They are scheduled to open for Chat Pile during a show at Le Poisson Rouge in New York, NY, on September 20th. Additionally, the band will grace the stage at this year's 'Riot Fest' in Chicago, IL, taking place from September 15th to 17th.