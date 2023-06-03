Ghost Spirit Premiere New Single & Music Video “Kill The Strife”
Ghost Spirit, the Los Angeles-based hardcore band, has released their first new single in four years titled "Kill The Strife." The track was skillfully engineered by Phil Odom (known for his work with Code Orange and Portrayal Of Guilt) and expertly mixed by Will Putney (notable for his work with Every Time I Die and Knocked Loose).
Aside from being available on various digital platforms, a music video for the track is also accessible below.
Frontman Alex Bigman shared his thoughts on the song, stating:
“‘Kill The Strife‘ is a song about elevating yourself from darkness and finding strength within our punk/hardcore community. It was a labor of love and it’s dedicated to everyone that’s been with us since we started the band. We’re excited to share this new sonic evolution of Ghost Spirit and can’t wait for what the future holds!”
