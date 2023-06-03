KEN mode Premiere New Single “The Shrike”
KEN mode's follow-up to last year's album "Null" has been aptly titled "Void" and is set to release in September. Marking an intriguing connection, "Void" will arrive on September 22nd, just one day before the anniversary of the release of "Null" on September 23rd, 2022. As a companion album, "Void" will provide a complementary experience to "Null."
"The Shrike" stands as the third single released from the recently announced album. According to Matthewson, the track carries the essence of a timeless, propulsive rock song, combining elements reminiscent of Drive Like Jehu and Queens of the Stone Age.
Jesse Matthewson, vocalist, guitarist, and more, of the band, shared his thoughts on this upcoming release, stating:
“This album is the companion piece to 2022’s ‘Null‘ album. Both were written and produced at the same time, throughout the pandemic, and recorded by Andrew Schneider in the fall of 2021. The two-album arc was written with the intention of being two separate works that could be coupled together to make one full album.”
“‘Void‘ conveys the overwhelming sadness and disappointment of 2021, after the initial crazed shock of 2020. We saw our circumstances continue to be held up by the lowest common denominator, as we attempted to move forward with our lives.”
“Void” track-list:
01 – “The Shrike”
02 – “Painless”
03 – “These Wires”
04 – “We’re Small Enough”
05 – “I Cannot”
06 – “A Reluctance Of Being”
07 – “He Was A Good Man, He Was A Taxpayer”
08 – “Not Today, Old Friend”
2023 live dates:
w/ Fange:
09/24 Porto, POR – Amplifest (no Fange)
09/26 Rouen, FRA – Le 106
09/27 Lille, FRA – Aeronef
09/28 Paris, FRA – Point Ephemere
09/29 Angouleme, FRA – La Nef
09/30 Clermont-Ferrand, FRA – La Cooperative De Mai
10/01 Yverdon, SWI – L’Amalgame (no Fange)
10/02 Karlsruhe, GER – Jubez
10/03 Dresden, GER – Ostpol
10/04 Wroclaw, POL – Klub Lacznik
10/05 Berlin, GER – Urban Spree
10/07 Aalborg, DEN – 1000 Fryd
10/08 Aarhus, DEN – Headquarters
10/10 Liege, BEL – La Zone
10/11 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat
10/12 Bruxelles, BEL – La Botanique
10/13 Brighton, UK – The Hope & Ruin (no Fange)
10/14 London, UK – Perpetual Flame Ministries (no Fange)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Hate Project Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Ghost Spirit Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "KEN mode Premiere New Single 'The Shrike'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.