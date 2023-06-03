KEN mode Premiere New Single “The Shrike”

KEN mode's follow-up to last year's album "Null" has been aptly titled "Void" and is set to release in September. Marking an intriguing connection, "Void" will arrive on September 22nd, just one day before the anniversary of the release of "Null" on September 23rd, 2022. As a companion album, "Void" will provide a complementary experience to "Null."

"The Shrike" stands as the third single released from the recently announced album. According to Matthewson, the track carries the essence of a timeless, propulsive rock song, combining elements reminiscent of Drive Like Jehu and Queens of the Stone Age.

Jesse Matthewson, vocalist, guitarist, and more, of the band, shared his thoughts on this upcoming release, stating:

“This album is the companion piece to 2022’s ‘Null‘ album. Both were written and produced at the same time, throughout the pandemic, and recorded by Andrew Schneider in the fall of 2021. The two-album arc was written with the intention of being two separate works that could be coupled together to make one full album.”

“‘Void‘ conveys the overwhelming sadness and disappointment of 2021, after the initial crazed shock of 2020. We saw our circumstances continue to be held up by the lowest common denominator, as we attempted to move forward with our lives.”

“Void” track-list:

01 – “The Shrike”

02 – “Painless”

03 – “These Wires”

04 – “We’re Small Enough”

05 – “I Cannot”

06 – “A Reluctance Of Being”

07 – “He Was A Good Man, He Was A Taxpayer”

08 – “Not Today, Old Friend”



2023 live dates:

w/ Fange:

09/24 Porto, POR – Amplifest (no Fange)

09/26 Rouen, FRA – Le 106

09/27 Lille, FRA – Aeronef

09/28 Paris, FRA – Point Ephemere

09/29 Angouleme, FRA – La Nef

09/30 Clermont-Ferrand, FRA – La Cooperative De Mai

10/01 Yverdon, SWI – L’Amalgame (no Fange)

10/02 Karlsruhe, GER – Jubez

10/03 Dresden, GER – Ostpol

10/04 Wroclaw, POL – Klub Lacznik

10/05 Berlin, GER – Urban Spree

10/07 Aalborg, DEN – 1000 Fryd

10/08 Aarhus, DEN – Headquarters

10/10 Liege, BEL – La Zone

10/11 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat

10/12 Bruxelles, BEL – La Botanique

10/13 Brighton, UK – The Hope & Ruin (no Fange)

10/14 London, UK – Perpetual Flame Ministries (no Fange)