Eye Am (Crowbar, Ex-Type O Negative, Etc.) Premiere Debut Single “Dreams Always Die With The Sun”

Band Photo: Type O Negative (?)

Eye Am, the new supergroup consisting of Kirk Windstein (vocalist/guitarist from Crowbar), Kenny Hickey (ex-Type O Negative guitarist/vocalist), Johnny Kelly (drummer/vocalist), and Todd Strange (ex-Crowbar/Down bassist), have premiered their debut single, "Dreams Always Die With The Sun", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

For the accompanying music video, the band collaborated with director Mike Holderbeast, shooting at the renowned Joy Theatre in New Orleans, LA. Kenny Hickey shed light on the song's meaning, explaining that it questions the existence of an afterlife, as delusions are inevitably shattered by reality.

The single was recorded at The Moat House Recording Studio with Roger Lima of Less Than Jake as the producer, and the mixing and mastering duties were skillfully handled by Jay Ruston (known for his work with Anthrax and Stone Sour). Eye Am has exciting plans to record and release more new material in the future.