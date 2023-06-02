Headline News

Creak Premiere New Single & Music Video “Restless Dreams” - Sign With Prosthetic Records

Creak, the nü-metalcore outfit, has inked a deal with Prosthetic Records. They will be unleashing their upcoming album, "Depth Perception," on August 18th. Prior to the album release, they have unveiled a new official music video for their just released single, "Restless Dreams." The band collaborated with director Zak Pinchin to bring their vision to life in the video.

Frontman Jack Dunn shared his thoughts on the project, stating:

“Releasing our debut album on Prosthetic is something that all of us are really excited about. It means a lot to us that we can have a release on a label alongside bands that we’re not only fans of but that we’ve also been influenced by. We really feel we’ve found a home for the band with Prosthetic.”

Adds duitarist Patrick Morton :

“We had the album name Depth Perception before we actually started the album officially. After looking at the EP in hindsight and a lot of the stuff lyrically we dealt with on the album, we gained a lot of new perspectives and where all really into that as a name for whatever the next project was going to be.”

Adds Dunn:

“The album overall focuses on dealing with family illness and trauma, and for me personally my internal struggle in a lot of those situations. Feeling guilty about my own emotions, and going over things in a circle in my own head, trying to get to a point where I can try to become comfortable with them. The album was a way for me to get a lot of that negativity out.”

As for this latest video, the band stated:

“We worked with Zak Pinchin again, as we’d built a really good relationship with him on our previous videos, and he was into nearly all of the media we were taking influence from. We watched a lot of old ‘arthouse’ horror films like Blood of a Poet or anything from David Lynch and we were really inspired by how desperate the tone of those works felt.

With the band, we never wanted the horror element to be for the sake of having it for shock value. What we liked about those films was how they got across those feelings of anxiety or dread just by how they looked, and we wanted to try and capture some of that.”

“Depth Perception” track-list:

01 – “Crossroads”

02 – “Hare In The Woods”

03 – “An Endless Black”

04 – “Doomed”

05 – “Restless Dreams”

06 – “Harrow”

07 – “Left To Heaven”

08 – “Depth Perception”

09 – “The Early Hours Know My Secrets”

10 – “Cold Shoulder”

11 – “I’m Not Alone In The Dark”

12 – “A Head Full Of Rain”