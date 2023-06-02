Thrown Premiere New Single & Music Video “guilt”

thrown has released their latest single, "guilt," which is now available online along with an official music video. The video was directed by Tre Film, while the band's very own drummer Buster Odeholm (known for his work with Vildhjarta and Humanity's Last Breath) took charge of mixing and mastering the track.

Check out "guilt" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.