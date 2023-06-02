Thrown Premiere New Single & Music Video “guilt”
thrown has released their latest single, "guilt," which is now available online along with an official music video. The video was directed by Tre Film, while the band's very own drummer Buster Odeholm (known for his work with Vildhjarta and Humanity's Last Breath) took charge of mixing and mastering the track.
Check out "guilt" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
GELD Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Creak Sign With Prosthetic Records
0 Comments on "Thrown Premiere New Single & Music Video 'guilt'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.